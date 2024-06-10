I’m disappointed, angry with Akufo-Addo for sitting aloof for his Ministers to run the economy aground – Franklin Cudjoe

Founder of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has finally opened up on why he criticises President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In a post on Facebook titled ‘My Journey from Friendship to Critique with President Nana Addo’, Franklin Cudjoe explained that it is because he is disappointed and angry with the President for watching on for his Ministers and CEOs of State Enterprises to run the economy of the country down.

He added that he is also disappointed in President Akufo-Addo for watching for rivers and forests in the country to be destroyed by illegal mining.

“l am so disappointed and angry with him and spare no chance to criticise him for sitting aloof for his ministers and some CEOs of State Enterprises to run the economy aground, destroy our pristine rivers and forests through illegal mining, engage in crookish multi-million dollar procurement scams (SML,PDS, KelniGVG, 5G network license Frontiers Health Covid-19 [ only 25% of all funds received applied directly to covid-related interventions].

“A few years ago, 85 % of all procured contracts bypassed the GIFMIS system that could have tracked cooked scams, Veŕy generous GENSER gas deal to party financiers and very, very poor decisions in the oil sector.. ..losing Ghana almost $30bn in the Aker oil deal,” Franklin Cudjoe lamented in his post.

The IMANI Africa leader continued, “Just look at what the CEO of the Trade Fair Centre has done to the centre, supposedly under superior management. These are just a few of your grave sins, my friend Nana Addo. I haven't even added the SALL debacle to the list.”

In his post, Franklin Cudjoe said he would not mind being friends with President Akufo-Addo again when he apologises to Ghanaians for taking the country on a bumpy ride to your hell's kitchen.