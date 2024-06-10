ModernGhana logo
NIA staff embark on indefinite strike today

MON, 10 JUN 2024

The Divisional Executive Council of the Public Services Workers' Union (PSWU) of the Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC), representing the National Identification Authority (NIA) division, is set to commence an indefinite strike beginning today, Monday, June 10, 2024.

This decision follows a unanimous agreement reached during a council meeting held on May 23, 2024. Initially scheduled for March 24, the strike was postponed following intervention by the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations.

However, with little progress made in negotiations regarding improved conditions of service for NIA staff, the union has decided to proceed with the industrial action.

In a statement dated June 9, the PSWU expressed disappointment with the government's lack of commitment to addressing the concerns raised by its members. The statement, signed by Council Secretary Kwabena Adu Kyeremeh and Council Chairman Francis Bangfudeme Nyuzaghi, emphasized the union's resolve to advocate for better working conditions.

Accordingly, all services provided by PSWU members at NIA District offices, Regional offices, Headquarters, and premium centers will be suspended indefinitely, effective Monday, June 10, 2024, until further notice.

The strike action serves as a demonstration of the union's determination to address the longstanding grievances of NIA staff and to demand fair treatment and improved conditions of service. As the strike takes effect, it is hoped that negotiations between the government, represented by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), and the NIA management will resume in earnest to reach a mutually beneficial resolution.

