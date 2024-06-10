ModernGhana logo
Nkoranza South: Supporters of NDC, NPP clash over vote transfer

By Appiah Kubi || Contributor
A confrontation between supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Nkoranza South, Bono East Region, resulted in two arrests on Saturday June 8, 2024.

The incident occurred when a group from the Ashanti region and Accra COCOBOD arrived to facilitate vote transfers, leading to tensions with NDC supporters.

The NPP candidate, Harriet Oppong Kyeremanteng, has been accused of transporting individuals to influence the transfer process, which allegedly led to clashes with police.

NDC leaders Ali Adams and Godfred Dapaah have expressed concerns about potential illegal vote transfers and the involvement of non-constituents.

The incident highlights ongoing tensions between NDC and NPP supporters in the region, raising concerns about the peaceful conduct of elections.

The deployment of "macho men" and transportation of voters from other regions have escalated the situation, prompting calls for vigilance from security forces and the EC.

