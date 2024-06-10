ModernGhana logo
Cedi depreciation: We have competent men to deal with it — Justin Kodua

The Ghanaian Cedi has recently experienced significant depreciation, affecting the prices of almost all goods and services produced or imported into the country.

The depreciation of the local currency is causing more harm than good to business owners and individuals as the prices of goods and services have skyrocketed.

The Cedi is currently trading at GHC15.60 to US$1 and GHC 19.50 to a pound sterling.

While these business owners pay more to clear their goods since all taxes have been pegged to the dollar rate.

In reaction to this financial challenge, Justin Frimpong Kodua, General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), expressed confidence in the government's ability to address the issue.

Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' morning show, he assured Ghanaians of the government's competence in managing the situation.

"When the cedi started depreciating last year, we were able to put things in place to stabilize it. Even though it has started depreciating again, I can tell you that we have the competent men to deal with it," Kodua stated.

