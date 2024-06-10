ModernGhana logo
Agenda 111: Akufo-Addo's administration deserves a clap — Nsia Asare

Dr. Anthony Nsia Asare, the Presidential Advisor on Health, has commended the government for its ambitious Agenda 111 initiative, which aims to construct hospitals in every district across the country.

Dr. Nsia Asare praised the government's commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure, describing the policy of establishing referral centers under the project as groundbreaking.

In a recent interview with TV3, Dr. Nsia Asare highlighted the unique aspects of the Agenda 111 project. He emphasized that the initiative, which involves the construction of hospitals in every district, is the first of its kind globally. "The policy of referral centers under the project is the first of its kind in the world," he stated.

Providing further details on the project, Dr. Nsia Asare revealed that each hospital under construction aims to employ 500 staff upon completion. He also noted that a significant number of projects under Agenda 111 are nearing completion, with some facilities already reaching 90 percent readiness.

Dr. Nsia Asare underscored the importance of the Agenda 111 initiative in addressing critical healthcare needs, particularly in underserved areas. He highlighted the inclusion of mental health facilities in the project, noting that construction is underway in Tamale and Ejisu. "For the first time in our country under Agenda 111, we are constructing two mental health facilities in Tamale and Ejisu. The one in Tamale is 90 percent complete," he revealed.

In conclusion, Dr. Nsia Asare urged the public to recognize and applaud the government's efforts in implementing the Agenda 111 initiative. "This is the first time a government is working to provide the basic primary health referral centers for all districts. I think we deserve a clap," he remarked.

The Agenda 111 project represents a significant milestone in Ghana's healthcare sector, with the potential to improve access to quality healthcare services for millions of citizens. Dr. Nsia Asare's remarks reflect the government's commitment to addressing healthcare challenges and advancing the nation's healthcare infrastructure.

