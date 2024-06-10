Fight against corruption: My appointees won’t be spared —Mahama

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has pledged to take decisive action against corruption if given the opportunity to lead the country again.

John Mahama, who served as President in the past, emphasized that his new administration would not hesitate to hold appointees accountable for corrupt practices.

Speaking on his commitment to combating corruption, Mahama stated, "My new administration will not spare the rod and spoil the child." He assured that corrupt appointees from the current Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration would face repercussions, as would individuals within his own administration who engage in activities detrimental to the nation's future.

Mahama criticized the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), accusingit of forcefully imposing the Vice President on the Ghanaian people to conceal the government's failures. "The NPP is relentless in imposing the Vice President on the people of Ghana not because he is competent enough but rather, he is being shoved onto the necks of the people of Ghana to cover up the rot of the current government," he remarked.

Expressing confidence in the electorate, Mahama affirmed, "The people of Ghana have seen me and will bring me to punish corrupt appointees under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and also deal with persons who will engage in similar activities under my watch." He underscored his commitment to applying anti-corruption measures equally, regardless of political affiliation, stating, "The same anti-corruption tools and instruments I shall deploy and measure to punish the NPP government appointees will also be applicable to my own appointees."

Reminding Ghanaians of his experience and vision for the country's future, Mahama reiterated his dedication to building the Ghana that everyone desires. He emphasized the importance of leadership with integrity and accountability, pledging to uphold these principles if re-elected.

Mahama's promise to tackle corruption head-on reflects his determination to address one of the most pressing challenges facing Ghana. As the country prepares for the upcoming elections, his stance on accountability and transparency resonates with many citizens eager for effective governance and a brighter future.