2024 Elections a chance to reaffirm Ghana's democratic legacy —Dr Lawrence Tetteh

Reverend Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, has emphasized that the 2024 general elections present a crucial opportunity for Ghana to redefine its narrative and reassert its status as a beacon of democracy in Africa.

Dr. Tetteh, a renowned evangelist, economist, and philanthropist, stressed the collective responsibility of major stakeholders, including the Electoral Commission (EC), citizens, political parties, and religious and traditional leaders, to ensure a successful electoral process. "Ghana stands at the crossroads of another democratic journey, which should transcend the shadows of the past and usher in a new era of peaceful election and progress," he remarked.

Speaking after a three-day retreat in Ho, Dr. Tetteh highlighted the importance of transparent electoral processes in building public trust. He called for the strengthening of electoral institutions, ensuring the independence of the EC, and implementing secure and transparent voting procedures. "These measures are paramount to instilling trust in the citizens," he added.

Dr. Tetteh urged Christians and other faith-based organizations to act as ambassadors of peace during the upcoming general elections. He encouraged religious leaders to dedicate their platforms to promoting peace, tranquility, and coexistence. He prayed for peace in the Volta region and throughout Ghana, expressing confidence that the elections would be free and fair, benefiting all parties and the nation as a whole.

He also advised politicians to refrain from using monetary incentives to influence voters, advocating for a free and fair electoral process where citizens can make independent choices. "Politicians should desist from enticing voters with money and allow the electorates to decide who should lead them without monetary influence," Dr. Tetteh admonished.

Dr. Tetteh urged the Electoral Commission to enhance its educational outreach on the electoral process to ensure citizens are well-informed. "The EC should always go ahead of politicians," he stated. He also called on the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) to develop tailored programs to engage the youth in constructive activities, steering them away from violence and influence peddling to mitigate electoral violence.

In summary, Reverend Dr. Lawrence Tetteh's remarks underscore the pivotal role of all stakeholders in ensuring that the 2024 elections are conducted peacefully and transparently, reinforcing Ghana's democratic values and commitment to progress.

Daniel Owusu
Daniel Owusu

News ReporterPage: DanielOwusu

