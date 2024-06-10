ModernGhana logo
Bawumia will announce Napo as running mate in Kumasi — Captain Smart

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is widely anticipated to select Matthew Opoku Prempeh, known as Napo, as his running mate for the upcoming presidential elections.

This move is expected to be officially announced in Kumasi in the Ashanti region by the end of the week.

According to Captain Smart, on his Onua Maakye Show on Onua TV, President Nana Akufo-Addo has directed Bawumia to choose Napo, the current Minister of Energy, as his running mate.

"It is 90% complete that Bawumia will name Napo as running mate," Captain Smart stated during his show. He further claimed, "Akufo-Addo has ordered Bawumia to choose Napo," indicating the high-level backing for this decision.

Captain Smart's revelation has stirred considerable interest and speculation within political circles. The selection of Napo is seen as a strategic choice aimed at strengthening the ruling party’s position and appealing to key voter demographics in the Ashanti region, a crucial stronghold for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The announcement of Napo as Bawumia’s running mate is expected to bring new dynamics to the NPP's campaign. Napo, known for his robust leadership in the energy sector and previous role as Minister of Education, is considered a formidable addition to the ticket. His experience and visibility in government are likely to bolster the NPP's appeal among both urban and rural voters.

Some persons in the party say Bawumia’s choice of Napo underscores the importance of the Ashanti region strong electoral support for the ruling party. By selecting a prominent figure from this region, the NPP aims to consolidate its base and galvanize support ahead of the elections. The announcement event, anticipated to draw significant attention, is expected to be a major milestone in the party’s campaign.

Political analysts are closely watching this development, noting that the selection of a running mate can significantly influence voter perceptions and campaign momentum. As the announcement looms, the political landscape in Ghana is set for heightened activity and strategic maneuvering as parties gear up for the polls.

Daniel Owusu
Daniel Owusu

News ReporterPage: DanielOwusu

