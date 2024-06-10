Maame Tiwaa told me she would ‘kill’ Cecilia Dapaah case if she were CID boss - Adam Bonaa reveals

LISTEN

Security Analyst Dr. Adam Bonaa has alleged that the Executive Director of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah told him on record that she would have “killed” the Cecilia Dapaah stash money saga if she were in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Police Service (CID).

According to Mr Bonaa, documents available to him from EOCO suggest staff of the anti-graft agency are unhappy with their boss’s handling of the Cecilia Dapaah issue and many others.

“If you had said to me that you would have killed the case if you were CID boss; granted at the time you were not CID boss, so I didn’t say anything, but she had said it to me on record. She said she would kill the case if she were CID boss,” Mr Bonaa told Accra-based Neat FM.

When the host of the program asked him why she told him such a thing, Mr Bonaa retorted “ that’s why there is perjury, so we will get there as we go along”.

He noted he is now compelled to speak up following EOCO’s handling of the matter after it was referred to them by the Special Prosecutor.

“After telling me that you would have killed the case if you were the CID boss and after how this matter has turned up, you still expect me to continue behaving like a spectator when I know what’s going on? No I can’t”.

Mr Bonaa and some other prominent Ghanaians have petitioned parliament to probe EOCO’s conduct in the Cecilia Dapaah money Saga after the former Minister’s seized cash was handed over to her by EOCO.

EOCO says there is nothing to investigate in the matter despite the Special Prosecutor’s claim that it gave enough supporting evidence to the Maame Tiwaa-led anti-graft agency to investigate and prosecute the former Sanitation Minister.

-Classfmonline