ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 10 Jun 2024 Headlines

Maame Tiwaa told me she would ‘kill’ Cecilia Dapaah case if she were CID boss - Adam Bonaa reveals

  Mon, 10 Jun 2024
Maame Tiwaa told me she would kill Cecilia Dapaah case if she were CID boss - Adam Bonaa reveals
LISTEN

Security Analyst Dr. Adam Bonaa has alleged that the Executive Director of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah told him on record that she would have “killed” the Cecilia Dapaah stash money saga if she were in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Police Service (CID).

According to Mr Bonaa, documents available to him from EOCO suggest staff of the anti-graft agency are unhappy with their boss’s handling of the Cecilia Dapaah issue and many others.

“If you had said to me that you would have killed the case if you were CID boss; granted at the time you were not CID boss, so I didn’t say anything, but she had said it to me on record. She said she would kill the case if she were CID boss,” Mr Bonaa told Accra-based Neat FM.

When the host of the program asked him why she told him such a thing, Mr Bonaa retorted “ that’s why there is perjury, so we will get there as we go along”.

He noted he is now compelled to speak up following EOCO’s handling of the matter after it was referred to them by the Special Prosecutor.

“After telling me that you would have killed the case if you were the CID boss and after how this matter has turned up, you still expect me to continue behaving like a spectator when I know what’s going on? No I can’t”.

Mr Bonaa and some other prominent Ghanaians have petitioned parliament to probe EOCO’s conduct in the Cecilia Dapaah money Saga after the former Minister’s seized cash was handed over to her by EOCO.

EOCO says there is nothing to investigate in the matter despite the Special Prosecutor’s claim that it gave enough supporting evidence to the Maame Tiwaa-led anti-graft agency to investigate and prosecute the former Sanitation Minister.

-Classfmonline

Top Stories

2 hours ago

NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama My administration will harness PPPs, BOT deals to boost infrastructure developme...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addos legacy is that he supervised the most fiscally reckless economy since independence – Franklin Cudjoe Akufo-Addo’s legacy is that he supervised the most fiscally reckless economy sin...

2 hours ago

Im disappointed, angry with Akufo-Addo for sitting aloof for his Ministers to run the economy aground – Franklin Cudjoe I’m disappointed, angry with Akufo-Addo for sitting aloof for his Ministers to r...

2 hours ago

Eidul-Adha will be celebrated on June 16 — National Chief Imam Eidul-Adha  will be celebrated on June 16 — National Chief Imam 

2 hours ago

National Democratic Congress NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama I'll provide accommodation to ease the struggles of rural teachers — Mahama

2 hours ago

June 10: Ghana to experience cloudy skies with brief rainfall — GMet June 10: Ghana to experience cloudy skies with brief rainfall — GMet

2 hours ago

Bawumia tours Ashanti Region today Bawumia tours Ashanti Region today

2 hours ago

'My boss says I should shoot you but I'll rather strangle you to die slowly' — Amissah-Arrhur recounts robbery incident 'My boss says I should shoot you but I'll rather strangle you to die slowly' — A...

2 hours ago

Departement des Peintures, Muse du Louvre Artworks stolen in Nazi-occupied Paris donated to the Louvre

2 hours ago

Reuters - Sarah Meyssonnier Far-right gains jolt France but European centrist bloc holds in EU vote

Just in....
body-container-line