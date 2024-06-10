My govt will reclaim all stolen wealth through corruption —Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has committed to working with authorities and partners to recover funds and properties acquired through corrupt means if elected president in the December 7 general elections.

In a live broadcast titled "Mahama Conversations," the former president expressed deep concern over the increasing corruption and fiscal indiscipline under the Akufo-Addo administration.

"We shall do all that is humanly possible to retrieve such wrongly acquired wealth," Mahama affirmed, emphasizing his determination to reclaim any misappropriated funds and properties to restore integrity and fiscal responsibility.

Mahama criticized the current administration for its perceived tolerance of corruption, citing several high-profile cases. He specifically mentioned the controversy surrounding former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah, whose domestic staff allegedly stole over $1 million from her Abelemkpe residence.

Referring to this incident, Mahama said, "Notwithstanding all these socio-economic difficulties, the young people continue to observe the opulence of the [New Patriotic Party] administration’s officials and their families chartering private jets at $20,000 per hour for trips that our own Falcon Executive Jet could have done.

" This, he argued, is a glaring example of the misuse and mismanagement of public funds under the current government.

The NDC flagbearer further condemned the extravagant lifestyles of New Patriotic Party officials, highlighting their use of private jets costing $20,000 per hour, despite the availability of Ghana’s Falcon Executive Jet. He described this as a flagrant disregard for fiscal discipline and an insult to Ghanaians who are facing socio-economic challenges. "And as the Minister for Defence explained, it [the Falcon Executive Jet] had no shower for a presidential bath," Mahama noted, criticizing the justification given for such extravagant expenditures. He stressed that such opulence in the face of public hardship is unacceptable and must be addressed.

Mahama assured Ghanaians that his administration would collaborate with both local and international anti-corruption bodies to ensure that stolen public funds are recovered. "But I say to the good people of Ghana that, working with Ghanaians and international anti-corruption partners, we shall do all that is humanly possible to retrieve such wrongly acquired wealth," he pledged. Mahama emphasized his commitment to fostering partnerships aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability in government operations.

In conclusion, Mahama called on Ghanaians to support his bid for the presidency, promising a government that prioritizes the fight against corruption and the recovery of stolen assets. "Ghana’s youth have further experienced how a minister could stash millions of dollars in her home and only God knows the full extent of Ghanaian taxpayers’ money that has been stashed away by many others," he said, urging voters to choose a more ethical administration.

Mahama expressed confidence that with collective effort, it is possible to create a more transparent and accountable governance system, resonating with many citizens eager for change.