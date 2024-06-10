Cecilia Dapaah scandal: I'll reclaim wrongly acquired wealth — Mahama

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has said his administration will collaborate with relevant authorities to retrieve monies and properties acquired through dubious and corrupt means if he is elected president in the upcoming December 7 general elections.

Former president Mahama bemoaned the rising cases of corruption and flagrant disregard for fiscal discipline by the Akufo-Addo-led administration and promised to do his best to ensure all monies that were wrongly acquired are retrieved under his administration.

Making reference to former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah’s controversial stashing of over $1 million in her Abelemkpe residence that got stolen by her domestic staff, Mr. Mahama in a live broadcast themed ‘Mahama Conversations,’ pledged that he will foster collaborations in his quest to retrieve every single Cedi that was unlawfully taken from taxpayers.

“Notwithstanding all these socio-economic difficulties, the young people continue to observe the opulence of the [New Patriotic Party] administration’s officials and their families chartering private jets at $20,000 per hour for trips that our own Falcon Executive Jet could have done.

“And as the Minister for Defence explained, it [the Falcon Executive Jet] had no shower for a presidential bath. Ghana’s youth have further experienced how a minister could stash millions of dollars in her home and only God knows the full extent of Ghanaian taxpayers’ money that has been stashed away by many others.

“But I say to the good people of Ghana that, working with Ghanaians and international anti-corruption partners, we shall do all that is humanly possible to retrieve such wrongly acquired wealth.”