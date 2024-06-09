ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Be optimistic about NHIA Reforms — Dacosta

By Francis Ameyibor || Contributor
Health Be optimistic about NHIA Reforms — Dacosta
SUN, 09 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Dr. Aboagye Dacosta, a renowned healthcare expert, has expressed optimism about the recent reforms being implemented by the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

"The NHIA reforms are a game-changer," Dr. Aboagye said at a strategic engagement with critical stakeholders, including the media, traditional leaders, security personnel, health professionals, and a cross-section of the public, at Koforidua, the Eastern Regional Capital, at the weekend.

He also used the engagement as monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy (CDA Consult), [email protected], which is a development communication advocacy non-governmental organization based in Tema, Ghana, to discuss various reforms and initiatives aimed at improving the country's healthcare system.

According to Dr. Aboagye who is the acting Chief Executive Officer of the NHIA, the reforms signal a new era for Ghana's healthcare system, promising improved access, quality, and affordability for all.

“They address long-standing challenges and pave the way for a more sustainable, efficient, and patient-centered healthcare system," he said.

The reforms aim to expand coverage, reduce costs, and enhance service delivery, he said and stressed “I believe these changes will lead to better health outcomes, increased patient satisfaction, and a stronger healthcare workforce.

Dr Aboagye stressed: "Ghanaians deserve quality healthcare, and the NHIA reforms bring us closer to achieving that goal. Let's embrace this positive transformation and work together towards a healthier future."

With the NHIA reforms, Ghana is poised to make significant strides in healthcare, and Dr. Aboagye's optimism is a welcome respite from the usual pessimism surrounding healthcare discussions.

69202455108-n6iul8w331-logo-cda-consult-

Top Stories

38 minutes ago

He gave me water and continued to strangle me – Matilda Amissah-Arthur recounts terrifying robbery incident ‘He gave me water and continued to strangle me’ – Matilda Amissah-Arthur recount...

38 minutes ago

Otumfuo makes historic visit to Ga State; commits GH500,000 to education fund Otumfuo makes historic visit to Ga State; commits GH¢500,000 to education fund

38 minutes ago

Learn to embrace political surveys and improve – Prof. Sarpong advises political parties Learn to embrace political surveys and improve – Prof. Sarpong advises political...

38 minutes ago

Cybersecurity Authority will monitor students online behaviour — Director Cybersecurity Authority will monitor students’ online behaviour — Director

12 hours ago

Pregnant Yvonne Nelson leads DumsorMustStop Vigil Pregnant Yvonne Nelson leads #DumsorMustStop Vigil

12 hours ago

Ill set up a paid television channel specifically for creative arts events – Mahama promises I’ll set up a paid television channel specifically for creative arts events – Ma...

12 hours ago

Yvonne Nelson leads DumsorMustStop protest against NPP govt Yvonne Nelson leads #DumsorMustStop protest against NPP govt

12 hours ago

Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council to arrest stray cattle damaging planted trees Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council to arrest stray cattle damaging planted tr...

12 hours ago

Kwahu South: 12 persons arrested for attempting to smuggle bags of cocoa beans Kwahu South: 12 persons arrested for attempting to smuggle bags of cocoa beans

12 hours ago

Cholera can kill you within hours if left untreated: how to recognise the symptoms and protect yourself Cholera can kill you within hours if left untreated: how to recognise the sympto...

Just in....
body-container-line