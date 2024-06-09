Be optimistic about NHIA Reforms — Dacosta

Dr. Aboagye Dacosta, a renowned healthcare expert, has expressed optimism about the recent reforms being implemented by the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

"The NHIA reforms are a game-changer," Dr. Aboagye said at a strategic engagement with critical stakeholders, including the media, traditional leaders, security personnel, health professionals, and a cross-section of the public, at Koforidua, the Eastern Regional Capital, at the weekend.

He also used the engagement as monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy (CDA Consult), [email protected], which is a development communication advocacy non-governmental organization based in Tema, Ghana, to discuss various reforms and initiatives aimed at improving the country's healthcare system.

According to Dr. Aboagye who is the acting Chief Executive Officer of the NHIA, the reforms signal a new era for Ghana's healthcare system, promising improved access, quality, and affordability for all.

“They address long-standing challenges and pave the way for a more sustainable, efficient, and patient-centered healthcare system," he said.

The reforms aim to expand coverage, reduce costs, and enhance service delivery, he said and stressed “I believe these changes will lead to better health outcomes, increased patient satisfaction, and a stronger healthcare workforce.

Dr Aboagye stressed: "Ghanaians deserve quality healthcare, and the NHIA reforms bring us closer to achieving that goal. Let's embrace this positive transformation and work together towards a healthier future."

With the NHIA reforms, Ghana is poised to make significant strides in healthcare, and Dr. Aboagye's optimism is a welcome respite from the usual pessimism surrounding healthcare discussions.