'Sexy' pastor faces Appeal Court

Pastor Akwasi Addai Macaiah

The acting president of the Association of 7th Day Pentecostal Assemblies, Pastor Akwasi Addai Macaiah, who previously claimed on a TV program that the Supreme Court of Ghana had declared him President-elect of the church, has been indicted by the court.

Currently, the solicitors of his rivals, Elder Enoch Ofori Jnr and his group, represented by Lawyer Charles Agbenu of Yaanom Chambers in Kumasi, have brought him (Addai) before the Court of Appeal in Kumasi to explain why he violated court directives.

According to sources close to Yaanom Chambers, headed by seasoned legal expert Lawyer Charles Agbenu, the firm finds it prudent to cite Akwasi Addai for contempt of court for failing to comply with a judgment delivered on April 28, 2022.

Since 2009, the Association of 7th Day Pentecostal Assemblies has faced a leadership crisis following the death of its President and founder, Elder Enoch Ofori Snr. This situation escalated into a legal battle between Pastor Akwasi Addai and Elder Enoch Ofori Jnr and his group when Addai was suspected of attempting to violate the church's constitution to impose himself as the president of the Assembly.

Despite multiple court rulings favoring Elder Ofori Jnr and instructing Addai to follow the church's constitution and proper procedures for electing a president, Addai has repeatedly flouted the directives.

Last year, Pastor Macaiah Akwasi Addai made headlines in various media outlets for refusing to comply with the Court of Appeal's judgments against him. The courts directed Addai to follow proper procedures in line with the church's constitution to conduct elections and appoint a rightful leader. However, he has consistently failed to comply with these directives.

The Ashanti Regional branch office of the Electoral Commission previously rejected Addai's request for elections last year due to his refusal to comply with lawful measures.

On May 5, 2023, Pastor Akwasi Addai apologized to the Supreme Court of Ghana in Accra for falsely using its name to organize elections and declare himself president of the church. This apology came after Lawyer Charles Agbenu filed a contempt case against Addai for conducting unlawful elections without informing his clients, Elder Enoch Ofori Jnr and his group.

On June 5, 2024, a new contempt case was brought against Pastor Addai by Elder Enoch Ofori Jnr and his group's lawyer, Charles Agbenu, before the Court of Appeal in Kumasi. Her Ladyship, Justice Angela Mensah Homiah, gave the applicants (Elder Enoch Ofori Jnr and his group) seven days to respond to Addai's affidavit in opposition. Addai was also given seven days to respond to the applicants' supplementary affidavit.

It revealed that Pastor Akwasi Addai has been involved in various scandals since 2023, ranging from court cases to personal controversies. Besides his church battle, Addai was dragged to the Manhyia Palace by a church member, Mr. Adjei, who alleged that Addai had influenced and snatched his wife. The pastor, already married to two wives, was found guilty and fined GHC 2500.00 as compensation, which he quickly paid.

Additionally, in 2023, the Manhyia Palace required Addai to retract false allegations he had made against Elder Ofori Jnr and his family on a Kumasi-based Sompa FM. Addai complied, retracting his statements per the palace's directives to avoid further consequences.