A non-practising professional journalist making the most ignoble noise. Why?

One goes to school to acquire formal knowledge and higher paper qualifications in the hope of benefiting from them materially, in empowerment and to be able to help his family and society, if not the world. Isn’t it?

If one fails to put his knowledge and acquired higher education qualifications to use but archives them in his brain to become rusty and on shelves to gather dust, respectively, he is guilty of, or comparable to, what Jesus admonished the world against.

Jesus says in Matthew 5:14–15, Mark 4:21–25 and Luke 8:16–18 that …., "And no man, when he has lighted a lamp, covers it with a vessel, or puts it under a bed; but puts it on a stand, that they that enter in may see the light”.

Therefore, in my candid opinion, one should rather feel ashamed of their deliberate intention or inability to use their acquired knowledge or higher paper qualifications to benefit themselves and society, rather than to boast about their mere acquisition and possession.

Until recently, I held this person in high esteem, thinking he was honest, intelligent and could be entrusted to do things for the collective benefit of his family and society. However, little did I know that he is consumed with jealousy, bitterness, anger, malevolence, and expressive aggressiveness.

I have grown to come to meet and understand the proverb, “you don’t bite the hand that feeds you”. Right?. Why is this proud, but never practised journalist, attacking those people that had once rendered him immense assistance for which he was most thankful to them, or expressed his exuding gratitude for?

By his demonstrated malicious actions, is he not comparable to the fowl that wipes their beak on the floor after feeding?

In my honest opinion, it is only a fool that will prefer ill-advice to a good admonition that is capable of opening avenues of prosperity to them.

Assuming without admitting that he had compulsorily been asked to go and greet or beg a person that had offended him, if that approach could open the floodgates of blessings and prosperity to him, why should he fail to, but rather go for the ill-advice that would compound his woes?

That approach was only a suggestion of another way of resolving a family conflict that a friend’s wife had successfully used to bring back peace and understanding into their marriage or home when the husband was the one at fault.

The wife assumed that she had wronged the husband, went to kneel before the husband pleading to be pardoned for offending him.

The husband was shocked, felt drenched in guilt, wept profusely alongside the wife, confessed his guilt, and ended up begging the wife to forgive him.

Had the wife’s wise approach not brought back peace to reign in their marriage life and marital home?

Don’t we emulate others where we find them to have achieved better things or used methods that have brought about peace or useful things into the world or into the lives of humanity?

Nevertheless, this so-called journalist priding himself in his mere paper qualifications that are so far worthless and don’t worth the papers they are written on, misunderstood the options of conflict resolutions suggested to him by the suggester, taking it in bad faith. Anyway, it is his cup of tea.

I hope he will not dare fool around me, tarnishing my reputation and taxing my patience as I will not hesitate to show him his smoothness level, courtesy to Kennedy Agyapong (Hon.).

Those that he is insanely attacking out of envy and God knows what, may accept him back if he were to behave like the biblical prodigal son who returned to his father to beg for forgiveness and regained acceptance into his father’s household.

This publication is intended for that proud Kumawu professional journalist currently on a warpath with a section of his family.

Note, the no-nonsense, proud, and audacious son of Kumawu/Asiampa soil, does not suffer fools kindly, although he is kind and forgiving when those offending realise their mistakes and stop.

A word to the wise is sufficient. If the cap fits, wear it!