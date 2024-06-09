NDC Cannot Win Political Football with Lemon-Ambulance Purchasing Scam

It has not worked to any meaningful effect in the James Gyakye Quayson Case of false citizenship pretenses declaration and perjury in the Assin-North Constituency, in the Central Recently; and so far, we absolutely don’t see it working to the desired effect in the Cassiel Ato Forson’s Lemon-Ambulance Purchasing Scam as well. You see, the incontrovertible fact and truth of the matter here is that there is a clear-cut, prima facie, case of a deliberate and corporate act of criminality that has been definitely established here, in which hundreds of thousands or at least a couple millions of dollars and billions of cedis worth of financial loss was caused Ghanaian taxpayers by some key operatives of the previous John “I Have No Classmates In Ghana” Dramani Mahama-led government of the State-Capture Oriented National Democratic Congress (NDC).

So, any sneaky or devious attempt to even irreparably tarnish the hard-won image and the reputation of Attorney-General and Minister of Justice Godfred Yeboah Dame is highly unlikely to wash, as this is a foolproof case of the wanton and the reckless defrauding of Ghanaian taxpayers by the politically desperate and the kleptocratic and the kleptomaniacal leadership of the National Democratic Congress. Even if Attorney-General Yeboah Dame were to be brought up on a salacious charge of either soliciting or attempting to solicit sexual favors from an NDC-sponsored or planted Slay Queen tomorrow, such patently morally reprehensible behavioral conduct or misconduct would still not change a single fact about this heinous act of criminality of the highest order (See “Ambulance Case: AG Won’t Sue Richard Jakpa for Defamation, Says Spokesperson” MyJoyOnline.com 5/25/24).

I haven’t read the full details underneath the headline of the news article or column penned and published by Martin ABK Amidu on the subject being herein discussed, in which the former Independent Special Prosecutor seeks to amicably admonish the criminal defendants in the case and the entire hoodlum pack of the National Democratic Congress’ leadership, to be certain, about the imperative need for these criminal suspects and their equally criminally minded sponsors and patrons to seek leniency or have justice tempered with mercy, as it were, rather than brazenly and unwisely pretend as if no clear-cut crime of treasonable and felonious degree has been committed.

Even more significant is the gaping failure of the kleptocratic and the kleptomaniacal apparatchiks of the National Democratic Congress to promptly come to terms with the fact that Ghanaian citizens and voters are more than savvy and discerning enough to read and critically digest this most obvious script of the unconscionable creaming of our National Treasury by the operatives of a political party establishment that has absolutely no enviable track record of significantly improving the lives of woefully underprivileged and lumpen-poor Ghanaian citizens, or jealously protecting the fiscal resources of Ghanaian taxpayers and the greater interests of the nation at large.

It is also comical for the third accused in this case of the criminal and the wasteful importation of the globally infamous Lemon Ambulances, namely Mr. Richard Jakpa, to pretend that the age-old and time-tested tradition of “plea bargaining” for prosecutorial leniency and expeditiousness was totally unheard of in a constitutional democracy such as Ghana’s. And by the way, those who have been paying studious attention to the practically vacuous promises of Candidate Mahama, the importation of the Ato Forson-approved Lemon Ambulances, about 200 of them, is a typical Mahama promise.

Which is why in the runup to the 2016 Presidential Election, in which the Bole-Bamboi native from the Akufo-Addo-created Savannah Region, was catastrophically trounced by the legendary Leprechaun of Akyem-Abomosu and Kyebi, the globally infamous “Shit-Bomber” warned Ghanaian citizens and voters to desist from criticizing his abjectly poor on-job performance because, with the glaring exceptions of the late Presidents Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings and John Evans Atta-Mills, as well as former President John Agyekum-Kufuor, he, Yagbowura Okogufuo Kwame Gonja, had absolutely “no classmates” among the 35-million-plus Ghanaian citizens. Now, this is supposedly the man who wants to join hands together with some 35-million Ghanaian citizens whom he clearly does not respect to create the kind of country that we all desire to inhabit or live in.

The fact of the matter is that plea-bargaining deals exist and occur all over even the most civilized and industrially advanced democracies, including even here in the United States of America, where Yours Truly has been domiciled as a bona fide permanent resident and citizen for just under four decades. You see, contrary to what the leadership of the country’s opposition National Democratic Congress would have the rest of the nation believe, striking a plea bargain with state and government prosecutors absolutely in no way indicates that no crime has been committed. Rather, what a plea bargain or a plea-bargaining agreement does is to cost-effectively abbreviate the amount of time and taxpayer-underwritten resources that is apt to be needlessly expended or wasted in securing a foolproof evidence and well-deserved guilty judgment against the prime suspects or defendants in the Lemon Ambulance Case, for our present discursive purposes.

The apparent desperation by the key operatives of the National Democratic Congress to get the first accused, to wit, the “newly minted” Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, off the hook is primarily because in strategically and mischievously ousting the former Minority Caucus’ Leader, namely, Mr. Haruna Iddrisu, an even more thoroughgoing corrupt party stalwart, and promptly replacing the latter with the Ajumako native, from the Central Region, Mr. Iddrisu is from the Northern Region, the autocratic National Chairman of the main opposition National Democratic Congress, Mr. Johnson

“The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia, had hoped to suavely avert precisely the kind of disastrous fallout that is presently plaguing the Mahama and the Asiedu-Nketia Posse. It is even worse now because it clearly appears as if General Mosquito, as the latter is also nicknamed, has actually removed the desperately flailing party and its key operatives from the metaphorical skillet or frying pan and more recklessly dumped them directly into the flaming fire.

Which simply means that now the institutional establishment of the National Democratic Congress is in a far worse situation and shape than it had previously been. Even more significantly, it also means that that the superannuated recent graduate of the Senior-Staff College of the Ghana Armed Forces is, after all, not even nearly half as smart as he has made himself out to be before his fellow party stalwarts and the rest of the membership of the global Ghanaian community. In short, the Seikwa native, from the Akufo-Addo-created Bono region, has disastrously overplayed his hand or pushed his luck.

This case is strikingly akin to the global cause célèbre that is the Fani Willis Case, hereabouts in the US City and State of Atlanta-Georgia, in which the recently criminally convicted former President Donald John Trump had comically sought to use a romantic liaison or affair struck between Fulton County District Attorney or Chief Prosecutor, Ms. Fani Willis, and Mr. Nathan Wade, a Willis-hired Co-Prosecutor, to effectively nullify the former US President’s foolproof criminal attempt to literally steal the 2020 Presidential Election from then-Candidate Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr. Fat chance for the Mahama and the Asiedu-Nketia Posse, I say.

