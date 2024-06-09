2024 Elections: Mahama promises beach cleanup jobs for youth in fishing communities if elected

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has pledged to address the issue of plastic waste at the country's beaches by employing young people from fishing communities to maintain clean shores.

Speaking to canoe owners and fisherfolks in Tema on Saturday, June 8, Mahama emphasized the importance of restoring the fishing sector to its former glory.

He criticized the Akufo-Addo administration for what he described as the destruction of the fishing sector, citing the current handling of premix fuel and outboard motor prices by party affiliates rather than by local chief fishermen, as was done during the NDC's tenure.

"We will restore the glory days of the fishing industry," Mahama assured. He outlined plans to enhance the capabilities of the Navy to patrol and protect the country's exclusive fishing zones from illegal trawlers.

“We will provide the Navy with ships so that they can patrol and ensure that trawlers do not enter prohibited zones," he stated.

Mahama also highlighted his commitment to environmental protection. "We are going to employ young people who live in all the fishing communities along the beach, and we will pay them to clean the beaches every day so that there will be no plastics on our beaches," he said.