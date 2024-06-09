ModernGhana logo
Ghana Police refutes Asiedu Nketiah's claims

  Sun, 09 Jun 2024
Ghana Police Service has refuted claims made by Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), regarding the arrest of three NDC members for possession of firearms at Ofaakor in the Awutu Senya East Constituency.

In a video, Mr Nketia alleged that the Accra Regional Police Commander, the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), and the Inspector-General of Police had informed him that the arrests were "based on an order from above."

The Police Service categorically denied these claims, stating, "None of the officers mentioned in the video has at any point in time made any such pronouncement." The statement emphasized that the allegations are false and without basis.

The police clarified that the three suspects were arrested when a pump-action gun with four rounds of ammunition was found in their vehicle at the offices of the Electoral Commission in Ofaakor, Awutu Senya East constituency, Central Region.

The suspects have since been cautioned and granted bail.

—Classfmonline

