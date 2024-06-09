I'll make Eastern Region Ghana’s hub for scientific research and technological innovation — Alan Kyerematen

Mr Alan Kyerematen, leader and founder of the Movement for Change, has promised to transform the Eastern Region into Ghana's leading center for scientific research and technological innovation if elected President in the December 7 polls.

Mr Kyerematen stated that this initiative will empower the youth and create endless opportunities. His government plans to establish state-of-the-art research facilities, forge global tech partnerships, and support start-ups.

During a speech to students at Koforidua Technical University as part of his campaign tour,Mr Kyerematen emphasized that the education system will focus on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) to prepare young Ghanaians for the future.

He highlighted that innovation hubs across the Eastern Region will provide resources, mentorship, and funding for young entrepreneurs, driving nationwide prosperity.

— Classfmonline