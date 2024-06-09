I’ll set up a paid television channel specifically for creative arts events – Mahama promises

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has promised to set up a paid television channel specifically for creative arts events.

Mr Mahama made the promise when he met and interacted with some talents in the Ghanaian creative industry in Accra to discussion about the immense potential of the creative arts industry in creating millions of jobs for the youth.

The former President acknowledged that by putting the creative industry on a sound footing, “we can unlock countless opportunities for our talented young people.” That is why according to him, if elected President in the December 7 polls, he and his government will be committed to renewing support for the creative arts in the country again and fostering an environment where artists can thrive.

“As part of our plans for the creative arts industry, we intend to set up a paid television channel specifically for creative arts events. We want to provide a platform for our talented artists to showcase their work and reach a wider audience, “he promised.

Additionally, he said he has outlined over 20 policy ideas for arts and tourism, including renovating Centres of Arts and Culture, showcasing Ghanaian films at film festivals, and providing tax breaks for creative artists with Tax Identification Numbers (TIN).

Mr Mahama expressed confidence that with the right policies, investment, and support, “we can elevate the creative arts industry and empower our youth to pursue their passions while contributing to the growth of our economy.”

—Classfmonline