EUGENE DIBIAGWU'S LAUGHABLE MOTHER OF ALL PALLIATIVE .

By Kenneth Uwadi

In my state, Imo, some government officials have turned land grabbers, forcefully collecting the land of Imo people. These are some of the things we speak against and they say we wail like siren. They say we should keep crying and getting wrinkles.

In Ohaji-Egbema/ Oguta/ Oru West constituency, I cannot say I am proud of the House of Reps member, Hon Eugene Dibiagwu.

The qualities I expect of a leader include honesty and integrity, goodwill ,altruism, foresight and a love of peace and justice. Dibiagwu has displayed the opposite of all these.

He has been clueless and is taking the generality of the people of the constituency for a ride. It has become such that even our brothers and sisters in Diaspora are embarrassed with his activities.

He recently came on air and vomited crass fabrication that he tagged the mother of all palliative. He said he was going to distribute palliative of food items, cash and agric products to members of his constituency.

Surprisingly the venue of his much talked about palliative distribution was Izombe his hometown. He did not bring the items closer to the people. He did not ensure direct outreach to the vulnerable groups of his constituency. He only feted his friends, associates and hangers on at Izombe whereas the constituency is in dire need of food, infrastructures, facing serious unemployment and is at best in comatose.

Dibiagwu’s Mother of all Palliative is laughable, an insult to the intelligence of the people of his constituency and an admission of failure by a Reps Member who has lost touch with reality.

Ohaji-Egbema/Oguta/Oru West constituency is made up of 3 Local Government Areas. What manner of palliative was distributed only in Izombe which is part of Oguta LGA? Why did the exercise not take place in all three (3) Area Councils of the Constituency? Why fete your friends, associates and hangers on and claim to have distributed palliative to the constituents? Who and who received your food and cash in Ohaji-Egbema and Oru West? Who received in Oguta apart from your brothers and sisters of Izombe and political associates .

Our Constituency cannot be a dumping ground for a clueless Rep Member. For one year there has been a dearth of representation in the constituency. While other Reps members were mobilizing and attracting projects for their constituencies, sponsoring bills and motions in the House, our Reps member Hon Eugene Dibiagwu was mobilizing for shenanigans. He did not attract any project to the constituency. He did not sponsor a single bill or motion at the house. This is cluelessness at the highest level.

Rep Members who are determined to develop their constituency do not go about scouting for opportunities to make headlines using the governor’s name; they are rather inviting the governor to commission projects they have built for their people. He should be more concerned with the legacy he will be remembered for rather than chasing the wind. It is saddening that in one year he has not only disappointed the people but also failed to fulfill any of his campaign promises.

Hon Dibiagwu’s one year in the house has produced nothing, targeted nothing and has been a mere hipopshow, thus it can rightly be inferred that the people of the constituency lost this one year.

He has shown poor quality debate ability, total ignorance of legislative duties including committee work which he has not given a good shot. Add this to his neglect of his constituency, ineffective consultation with leaders, and undue arrogance which he is now exhibiting to the very people.

But ironically rather than address these anomalies, the legislator is carrying on as if he dropped from the moon, and so everybody must crawl before him. As I write, he has yet to call one single meeting of political leaders in the constituency, yet to move one single motion and yet to be listed among legislators that are helping the cause of legislation via bills . Now talk of a man with no ambition, with no target. Do we need to say more?

Kenneth Uwadi lives in Mmahu-Egbema, Ohaji-Egbema LGA, Imo State