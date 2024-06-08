Swiatek romps past Paolini to lift fourth French Open crown

Iga Swiatek swept to her fourth French Open title on Saturday afternoon with a dazzlingly ruthless blitz past the 12th seed Jasmine Paolini.

The 68-minute slaughter finished 6-2, 6-1 to the 23-year-old Pole who joined Monica Seles and Justine Henin as the only women to claim three French Open titles on the trot since the Grand Slam tournaments were opened to professional players in 1968. It was her fifth triumph at a Grand Slam event.

Paolini, playing in her first final at a Grand Slam tournament, was simply overwhelmed.

The 28-year-old Italian broke the top seed and defending champion to lead 2-1.

The response was - for Paolini's partisans - lurid.

Swiatek won eight consecutive games to collect the opening set 6-2 and control of the match with a 3-0 lead in the second.

Reaction

After 49 minutes, Paolini, who had seen off the fourth seed Elena Rybakina in the quarters - stepped up to prevent herself from going down a double break.

She did not succeed.

Swiatek held to lead 5-0 and with the clock not yet at the hour mark, Paolini had a last chance to add some respectability to the scoreboard.

She took it.

But 5-1 was only a stay of execution.

In the next game, Swiatek worked her way patiently to match point and when Paolini's forehand dropped long, Swiatek fell on her knees, looked up towards her team and clenched her fists.

"These have been the best days of my life," said Paolini after she was presented with the runners-up shield by former French Open women's singles champions Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova.

"It was tough but I'm proud of myself anyway."

Swiatek's fourth victory moves her level with Henin on the all-time winners list, three shy of Evert's haul of seven titles between 1974 and 1986.

"Congratulations on an amazing tournament," Swiatek said to Paolini.

"It has been an emotional tournament. I was nearly out in the second round."

Swiatek, who collects 2.4 million euros for her seven-match sweep, will remain at number one in the WTA rankings while Paolini will rise into the top 10 for the first time with her biggest payday of 1.2 million euros.

As Swiatek celebrates, Paolini will be back in action on Sunday when she contests the women's doubles final with compatriot Sara Errani.

The duo will take on the American Coco Gauff and Katarina Siniakova from the Czech Republic.