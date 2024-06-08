ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sat, 08 Jun 2024 Business & Finance

Conduct detailed analyses before scrapping VAT on mineral exploration – Tax analyst

  Sat, 08 Jun 2024
Conduct detailed analyses before scrapping VAT on mineral exploration – Tax analyst
LISTEN

Government has been cautioned in its attempts to revise the Value Added Tax (VAT) component on mining exploration.

This, according to tax analyst Francis Timore Boi, is imperative for the government as it makes efforts to meet its revenue target for the year.

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, at the opening ceremony of the 2024 West African Mining and Power Conference and Exhibition (WAMPOC/WAMPEX) programme, disclosed that the government is reviewing the Value Added Tax (VAT) component of the tax build up on the cost of exploration for prospective mining companies.

While acknowledging the potential of the review of the VAT to attract more investment into the mining sector, Timore Boi emphasized the need for a comprehensive analysis to ensure proactive decision-making.

“I think it is a good thing. It will make exploration activities a bit affordable and possibly attract foreign direct investment into the mining industry.

“However, looking at the current situation where we [the government] need money, we need to weigh the options of whether we want to forgo that VAT, as this may cause some deficit to government coffers.”

-Citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Ga Mantse visits army headquarters Ga Mantse visits army headquarters  

2 hours ago

Tricycle, motorcycle riders cause of teen pregnancies in Central Region—Report Tricycle, motorcycle riders cause of teen pregnancies in Central Region—Report 

2 hours ago

Conduct detailed analyses before scrapping VAT on mineral exploration – Tax analyst Conduct detailed analyses before scrapping VAT on mineral exploration – Tax anal...

2 hours ago

Naa Koryoo released Naa Koryoo released

2 hours ago

NPP-controlled police must be ashamed for detaining Naa Koryoo – NDC ‘NPP-controlled police’ must be ashamed for detaining Naa Koryoo – NDC

2 hours ago

Ashalajah floods: Help us, NADMO is helpless - Assemblyman laments Ashalajah floods: Help us, NADMO is helpless - Assemblyman laments

3 hours ago

AP - LIBKOS How Turkey's support for Ukraine is a double-edged sword

3 hours ago

EC announces mop-up voter registration exercise in August EC announces mop-up voter registration exercise in August

4 hours ago

Naa Koryoo Naa Koryoo’s arrest a political persecution – Sewarkpor

4 hours ago

Ghanas gold production rises to 4 million ounces in 2023 — Chamber of Mines Ghana’s gold production rises to 4 million ounces in 2023 — Chamber of Mines

Just in....
body-container-line