Builsa South: "Be agents of peace" – Clement Apaak urge Students

During an engagement with students at Jiningsa School on Friday, June 7, 2024, Honorable Dr. Clement Apaak, the Member of Parliament for Builsa South constituency, encouraged the students to be agents of peace in the upcoming 2024 elections.

This event was part of the National Commission for Civic Education’s (NCCE) Citizenship Week celebration.

The NCCE's constitutional mandate is to create and sustain awareness of the principles and objectives of the 1992 Constitution among citizens. One of its strategies to achieve this is the Annual Citizenship Week Celebration (CWC), a flagship program aimed at mentoring and empowering the 8,130 basic school pupils across the country to become change agents responsible for building a peaceful and clean Ghana.

The Citizenship Week features eminent personalities who are considered role models in society, interacting with and imparting virtues of good citizenship to school pupils.

During his visit, Dr. Apaak educated students on the roles of his office in the constituency and answered their questions on development, education, and health. As a member of the educational select committee in parliament, he encouraged the students to continue showing interest in their education by studying hard.

Mrs. Caroline Aliko, the district director for the NCCE in Builsa South, engaged students on this year's Citizenship Week theme, “Children, Let’s Build Ghana Together.” She emphasized the vital role children play in ensuring peaceful elections, reminding them to be catalysts for peacebuilding by educating themselves and others, advocating for peace, engaging in community activities, and modeling peaceful behavior.

Marking “Green Ghana Day,” both speakers also highlighted the importance of maintaining a clean and sustainable environment. Dr. Apaak commended the school for its clean environment and encouraged them to continue maintaining it to aid their learning. He referenced Article 41(g and k) of the 1992 Constitution, which enjoins every citizen to contribute to community well-being and to protect the environment. Mrs. Aliko encouraged the students to promote good environmental practices and plant trees in their school and communities.

At the end of the engagement, Dr. Apaak donated books to the students and promised more if they continued to be good citizens and played active roles in ensuring a peaceful and democratic election in the upcoming December polls.

Mrs. Aliko reiterated Dr. Apaak’s presence as an advocate for social development and a role model, dismissing any suggestions of a political agenda. She emphasized that the NCCE is committed to its mandate to the citizens regardless of political affiliations.

The head teacher, staff, and entire student body appreciated the opportunity to engage with the Member of Parliament despite his busy schedule. Dr. Apaak also expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to participate in this year’s Citizenship Week celebrations in his constituency.