As the impacts of climate change in rural Ghana become more and more apparent to even casual observers, the question that wise and aspirational Africans, such as those who live in our homeland Ghana, ought to ponder over is: How best can Ghanaians creatively protect the remainder of their bankrupted Republic's priceless biodiversity rich rainforests?

As it happens, dear critical-reader, for years, some of us have suggested, humbly, that for Ghanaian society to protect the remainder of our nation's natural heritage (and also drastically cut down on serious crime nationwide), in creative fashion, all the security agencies and the Forestry Commission should be merged to form the 4th Armed Service, of the Ghana Armed Forces: to be known as the Homeland Force. Simple.

The benefits of merging the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Immigration Service, the Ghana Prison Service, CEPs of the GRA, the Ghana National Fire Service and the Forestry Commission, will be immense, because the merger will result in their being much better resourced to carry out their alloted missions at all material times going forward into the future.

Furthermore, when it is finally formed, personnel of the new Homeland Force will be better compensated than they currently are in the various stand-alone security agency entities, which they are now enlisted in - and, as personnel of the newly merged Homeland Force, they will all be able to retire on the same salaries that they had while on active duty, as is the case with their Ghana Armed Forces counterparts in the Army, Navy and Air Force.

Above all, Ghana's priceless Forest Reserves and National Parks, which are more valuable than all the minerals underneath them combined, will automatically become security zones, from which only those with permits issued by the Military High Command can enter. Naturally, galamseyers, illegal loggers and hunters, will all be risking their lives if they ventured into forest reserves. That, then, dear critical-reader, is the best way for Ghanaian society to protect, in creative fashion, the remainder of Ghana's priceless biodiversity rich rainforests (which, repeat, lol, like a broken record, dear critical-reader, are actually more valuable than all the minerals underneath them!), at a time when climate change is impacting rural Ghana so negatively. Full stop. Case closed. A word to the wise...