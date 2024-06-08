Naa Koryoo’s arrest a political persecution – Sewarkpor

Delali Sewarkpor, Personal Assistant to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya East, Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor, has described her boss detention as politically motivated.

Delali Sewarkpor claimed that some elements within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are behind the arrest.

In an interview with Citi TV, Sewarkpor stated that supporters of Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor and NDC sympathizers have not been informed of the reasons for her detention. He alleged that the arrest was orchestrated by higher authorities, possibly from the Presidency or the Minister for the Interior.

“The only information we have is that it is an order from above for her to be arrested. It is purely political persecution,” Sewarkpor asserted.

He recounted that on Friday, June 7, Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor was invited by the Kasoa Divisional Police Command after a gun was found in her car. Despite providing all necessary documentation for the firearm, she was detained. Sewarkpor noted that the gun was discovered by individuals he described as "NPP thugs," not the police.

Okunor's arrest is believed to be related to her alleged possession of a gun and the stabbing of the son of the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson, on Sunday, June 2, 2024. However, Sewarkpor denied her involvement, stating she was not present at the scene of the incident.

“She [Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor] was not at the scene when Hawa Koomson’s son was stabbed. She went to the police station with Mustapha Gbande to help calm tempers in the constituency,” Sewarkpor clarified.

The NDC and its supporters are calling for clarity and justice in this matter, emphasizing their belief in Okunor's innocence and condemning what they see as political persecution.