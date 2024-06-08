Ken Ofori-Atta orchestrated GN Bank's collapse to serve political interests — Paa Kwesi Nduom

Paa Kwesi Nduom

Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom, CEO of the Nduom Group of Companies, has made startling allegations regarding the closure of GN Bank.

According to Dr. Nduom, Ken Ofori-Atta, the former Minister of Finance, orchestrated the bank's collapse to serve political interests.

"A memorandum was submitted by the Minister of Finance at that time, asking the cabinet to agree to the collapse of GN Bank," Dr. Nduom revealed. He criticized the memorandum for disregarding the bank's significant role in financial inclusion and economic progress.

"The memorandum did not consider that GN Bank was the largest bank with the widest distribution network and was enhancing financial inclusion and economic development. It merely stated that we were causing problems that could affect political chances, so they decided to shut it down," he asserted.

Dr. Nduom further claimed that the liquidity crisis leading to the bank's downfall was artificially induced by government withholding payments owed the bank. "What led to the liquidity crisis was the refusal to pay us. Payments were made to others, but not to us, under the belief that the money would come to me. I have been telling people everywhere that the money does not belong to me; it belongs to the customers. I even wrote to Jubilee House to request that they pay the customers directly," he explained.

Despite Ken Ofori-Atta’s push for the bank's closure, Dr. Nduom disclosed that the cabinet initially did not support the decision to dismantle GN Bank. "After Ken Ofori-Atta sent his memo to Jubilee House, the cabinet did not agree to the collapse of GN Bank," he concluded.

Dr. Nduom’s accusations have sparked significant debate, raising questions about the motivations behind the shutdown of one of Ghana’s largest banking networks.