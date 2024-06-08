ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NDC supporters clash with Police over arrest of Naa Koryoo Okunor, burn car tyres on streets of Cantonments

General News NDC supporters clash with Police over arrest of Naa Koryoo Okunor, burn car tyres on streets of Cantonments
SAT, 08 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) clashed with Ghana Police Service personnel at the Cantonments Police Station in Accra following the arrest of NDC parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya East Constituency, Naa Koryoo Okunor.

The arrest has sparked tension, with NDC members demanding her immediate release and accusing the police of political intimidation.

The confrontation began after Sammy Gyamfi, the NDC's National Communication Officer, called on party members to gather at the police station to show solidarity with Naa Koryoo Okunor.

He urged supporters to throng the police station to demonstrate their support for the detained candidate, whom many believe is being targeted due to her strong electoral challenge against the incumbent, Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Hawa Koomson.

Upon arrival, the NDC supporters, in the hundreds, demanded the release of their compatriot. Their protest escalated as they burned car tyres outside the police station, symbolizing their frustration and determination. The demonstration quickly drew attention, highlighting the rising political tensions ahead of the 2024 elections.

In response to the growing crowd and the escalating situation, the Ghana Police Service increased security presence at the scene. Additional personnel were deployed to manage the crowd and maintain order, leading to a tense standoff between the police and the protesters.

The heavy police presence did little to deter the NDC supporters, who continued to vocally demand Naa Koryoo Okunor's release.

The incident has raised concerns about political stability and the role of law enforcement in the electoral process. Many within the NDC view the arrest and subsequent detention as a tactic to undermine their candidate's campaign.

As tensions continue to simmer, the call for justice and fair treatment remains a focal point for the party and its supporters. The situation at the Cantonments Police Station serves as a stark reminder of the charged political atmosphere as Ghana approaches the 2024 elections.

Watch videos from the scenes below;

Daniel Owusu
Daniel Owusu

News ReporterPage: DanielOwusu

Top Stories

46 minutes ago

Paa Kwesi Nduom Ken Ofori-Atta orchestrated GN Bank's collapse to serve political interests — Pa...

2 hours ago

NDC supporters clash with Police over arrest of Naa Koryoo Okunor, burn car tyres on streets of Cantonments NDC supporters clash with Police over arrest of Naa Koryoo Okunor, burn car tyre...

2 hours ago

Mahama Mahama accuses Police of intimidating Naa Koryoo to protect Hawa Koomson

2 hours ago

Martin Amidu - Blakk Rasta Blakk Rasta describes Martin Amidu as coward, noisemaker in corruption fight

4 hours ago

June 8: Cedi sells at GHS15.17 to 1, GHS14.15 on BoG interbank June 8: Cedi sells at GHS15.17 to $1, GHS14.15 on BoG interbank

4 hours ago

June 8: The weather over the country will predominantly be cloudy — GMet June 8: ‘The weather over the country will predominantly be cloudy’ — GMet

4 hours ago

NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama Modernizing Ghana's transport sector key priority if elected — Mahama

4 hours ago

NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama Naa Koryoo’s detention will needlessly raise Ghana’s political temperature — Mah...

4 hours ago

FreeNaaKoryoo: NDC protests all night over detention of Awutu Senya East parliamentary candidate #FreeNaaKoryoo: NDC protests all night over detention of Awutu Senya East parlia...

20 hours ago

NPP directs party flags to fly at half-mast in honour of late Upper West Chairman NPP directs party flags to fly at half-mast in honour of late Upper West Chairma...

Just in....
body-container-line