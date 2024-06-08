NDC supporters clash with Police over arrest of Naa Koryoo Okunor, burn car tyres on streets of Cantonments

Supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) clashed with Ghana Police Service personnel at the Cantonments Police Station in Accra following the arrest of NDC parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya East Constituency, Naa Koryoo Okunor.

The arrest has sparked tension, with NDC members demanding her immediate release and accusing the police of political intimidation.

The confrontation began after Sammy Gyamfi, the NDC's National Communication Officer, called on party members to gather at the police station to show solidarity with Naa Koryoo Okunor.

He urged supporters to throng the police station to demonstrate their support for the detained candidate, whom many believe is being targeted due to her strong electoral challenge against the incumbent, Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Hawa Koomson.

Upon arrival, the NDC supporters, in the hundreds, demanded the release of their compatriot. Their protest escalated as they burned car tyres outside the police station, symbolizing their frustration and determination. The demonstration quickly drew attention, highlighting the rising political tensions ahead of the 2024 elections.

In response to the growing crowd and the escalating situation, the Ghana Police Service increased security presence at the scene. Additional personnel were deployed to manage the crowd and maintain order, leading to a tense standoff between the police and the protesters.

The heavy police presence did little to deter the NDC supporters, who continued to vocally demand Naa Koryoo Okunor's release.

The incident has raised concerns about political stability and the role of law enforcement in the electoral process. Many within the NDC view the arrest and subsequent detention as a tactic to undermine their candidate's campaign.

As tensions continue to simmer, the call for justice and fair treatment remains a focal point for the party and its supporters. The situation at the Cantonments Police Station serves as a stark reminder of the charged political atmosphere as Ghana approaches the 2024 elections.

Watch videos from the scenes below;