Mahama accuses Police of intimidating Naa Koryoo to protect Hawa Koomson

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has criticized the police's decision to detain Naa Koryoo, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for the Awutu Senya East Constituency.

Mahama views this action as an attempt to intimidate the opposition ahead of the 2024 elections.

"Clearly, the intention to detain her after she had already been granted bail is an attempt to intimidate the NDC Parliamentary candidate in her quest to unseat the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Hawa Koomson, in the Awutu Senya East Constituency," Mahama stated.

Mahama has urged the police to immediately release Naa Koryoo, emphasizing the need for the police to uphold their duty to protect all citizens.

In a public statement, Mahama said, "I urge the IGP to urgently reconsider his actions and release Naa Koryoo immediately for the sake of justice and the stability of our nation." He argued that there is no justification for the decision by Inspector General of Police George Dampare, made under the orders of National Security Advisor Albert Kan Dapaah, to detain Naa Koryoo.

Mahama warned that such actions could heighten political tensions and threaten national stability. He called on the IGP, the Peace Council, the government, and the people of Ghana to recognize that justice is essential for maintaining peace.

"We cannot allow the police service to be used to stifle opposition and intimidate innocent Ghanaians and political opponents in the run-up to the 2024 elections," he asserted.

Mahama reiterated his call for the immediate release of Naa Koryoo, urging the police to fulfill their duty to serve and protect all citizens, regardless of political affiliation.