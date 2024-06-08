ModernGhana logo
Blakk Rasta describes Martin Amidu as coward, noisemaker in corruption fight

Headlines Martin Amidu - Blakk Rasta
SAT, 08 JUN 2024
Martin Amidu - Blakk Rasta

Reggae musician Abubakar Ahmed, popularly known as Blakk Rasta, has strongly criticized anti-corruption advocate Martin A.B.K. Amidu, describing him as a coward and overly talkative.

He said Mr Martin has failed and should not be recognised as a corruption crusader.

“Martin Amidu is a coward. Anyone who compares me to Martin Amidu clearly doesn't know Blakk Rasta. What principles does Martin Amidu have? Martin Amidu is a coward,” Blakk Rasta asserted.

Blakk Rasta expressed his disappointment in Mr Amidu, noting that many Ghanaians, including the Chief of Amidu's hometown, had high hopes when he was appointed Special Prosecutor.

“He mentioned an Airbus scandal implicating Mahama. Whether he was investigating or not, we praised his appointment and were hopeful,” Blakk Rasta recounted. “I even went to his hometown to interview the village king, who expressed happiness at the appointment. Now, they are all disappointed.”

In an interview with Amansan Krakye on Property FM in Cape Coast, Blakk Rasta continued, “You've now resigned, citing the ‘mother serpent of corruption.’ If that's the case, investigate and prosecute the culprits. Instead, you did nothing and continue to talk. He has disappointed us.”



