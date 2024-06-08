June 8: ‘The weather over the country will predominantly be cloudy’ — GMet

Ghanaians across the country can expect predominantly cloudy skies with occasional rain today, according to the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet).

In its 24-hour forecast released on Saturday morning, June 8, GMet predicted "the weather over the country will predominantly be cloudy with cases of intermittent slight to moderate rain and occasional thunder across all sectors."

The forecast signed by Fredrick Q. Cudjoe, a duty forecaster at GMet, added "Mist and fog patches are expected to form over hilly and forest areas in the early hours of this morning which will reduce visibility."

Most cities can expect a 30% chance of morning rain clearing up to become partly cloudy in the afternoon with a 40% chance of thunderstorms and rain.

Temperatures are expected to range from 25 to 34 degrees Celsius depending on location.

Coastal areas like Accra, Takoradi and Cape Coast will see morning rain giving way to thunderstorms and rain in the afternoon with temperatures around 31 degrees.

Inland cities like Kumasi, Techiman and Sunyani can expect slight morning rain turning to partly cloudy conditions and a risk of afternoon thunderstorms and rain.

The north is forecast to experience cloudy skies turning partly cloudy with a 30-40% chance of afternoon thunderstorms and rain.

Bolgatanga and Nalerigu have the highest afternoon temperatures predicted at 34 degrees.