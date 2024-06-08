ModernGhana logo
Modernizing Ghana's transport sector key priority if elected — Mahama

NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama
NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama

Former president and National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader John Dramani Mahama has pledged to prioritize the modernization of Ghana's transport terminals and lorry parks if elected in 2024.

Mahama met with executives of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) on Friday, June 7, as part of his consultations with stakeholder groups ahead of the next polls.

A key promise the NDC flagbearer made was establishing a pension scheme for commercial drivers, saying it had long been a policy priority of his party.

"This has been a long-standing priority for my party, and I am unwavering in my commitment to making this a reality during my upcoming presidency. It is our duty to ensure our drivers have social security in their golden years, and I will tirelessly work towards this goal," Mahama said in a social media post after the meeting.

On improving transport infrastructure, Mahama proposed modernizing the country's bus terminals and lorry parks through potential partnerships.

"We also discussed modernising transport terminals and lorry parks. The GPRTU could partner with MMDAs or private investors to build and maintain these facilities and share revenue from their management," he stated.

If elected, Mahama believes such initiatives can help boost the welfare of commercial drivers in the sector.

He pledged to continue engaging stakeholders as he works to "forge a brighter future for Ghana's transport industry."

