Naa Koryoo’s detention will needlessly raise Ghana’s political temperature — Mahama

NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama

LISTEN

Former President and National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Dramani Mahama has raised concerns about the "needless" arrest and detention of the party's parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya East.

Phylis Naa Koryoo was arrested by police in Accra over allegations of illegal firearms possession, according to reports.

However, Mahama believes the detention was politically motivated to intimidate the opposition candidate ahead of national elections.

In a statement on Friday, Mahama said "there is no justification" for Inspector General of Police George Dampare's decision "on the orders of the National Security Advisor, Albert Kan Dapaah, to detain" Naa Koryoo.

"This action, taken on the instructions of the National Security Secretariat, will needlessly raise the political temperature in the country and spark avoidable tension," Mahama wrote.

He warned that allowing the police to be "used to stifle opposition and intimidate innocent Ghanaians and political opponents" could threaten peace and stability going into 2024.

Mahama added: "Clearly, the intention to detain her after she had already been granted bail is an attempt to intimidate the NDC Parliamentary candidate in her quest to unseat the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Hawa Koomson, in the Awutu Senya East Constituency."

The former president has called on the IGP to "urgently reconsider his actions and release Naa Koryoo immediately for the sake of justice and the stability of our nation."

Naa Koryoo’s detention comes amid reports of clashes and violence in the constituency during the ongoing voter registration exercise.

However, the NDC insists the arrest is without valid cause, noting that the firearm in question is legally registered in Naa Koryoo’s name.