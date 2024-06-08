FreeNaaKoryoo: NDC protests all night over detention of Awutu Senya East parliamentary candidate

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) held protest demonstrations throughout the night at the Cantonments Police Station in Accra, demanding the release of their Awutu Senya East parliamentary candidate, Phylis Naa Koryoo.

Ms. Naa Koryoo was arrested by police on Friday over possession of firearms, though the NDC insists the arrest is politically motivated.

Roads leading to the police station were blocked with burning tires as crowds of supporters swelled under the trending hashtag #FreeNaaKoryooNow on social media.

The NDC has strongly condemned the arrest, calling it a deliberate attempt by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and police leadership to intimidate their candidate ahead of elections.

“Her only offense is that a registered weapon was found in her car. Yet NPP MP Hawa Koomson fired a gun at a registration center with no charges," said Sammy Gyamfi, NDC National Communications Officer.

In a Facebook post, NDC presidential candidate and former President John Mahama cautioned that "the intention to detain her after she had already been granted bail is an attempt to intimidate the NDC Parliamentary candidate in her quest to unseat the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Hawa Koomson."

Mahama urged Inspector General of Police George Akuffo Dampare to reconsider the detention, saying "We cannot allow the police service to be used to stifle opposition and intimidate innocent Ghanaians and political opponents."

Tensions are high in Awutu Senya East following clashes between NDC and NPP supporters during voter registration that left many injured.