Election 2024: APC will introduce 'change your mindset' policies to Ghanaians if elected — Hassan Ayariga

FRI, 07 JUN 2024
Hassan Ayariga, the flagbearer of the All People's Congress (APC)

Hassan Ayariga, the flagbearer of the All People’s Congress (APC), is urging Ghanaians to give his political party a chance to govern the country.

Ayariga argues that Ghana's economy is in distress, affecting all sectors, because leadership has alternated between the same two political parties for too long.

Speaking on JoyNews' Election Brief on June 6, Ayariga emphasized that the APC has developed a comprehensive policy to shift the mindset of Ghanaians.

"The APC has big and good policies. Our first policy is the mindset. Change of mindset. Ghanaians need to begin to change their mindset towards their own country and how we manage our economy. We must change our mindset to embrace these new policies that the APC is bringing on board. We have to change our attitude," he stated.

Ayariga also proposed an "economic lockdown" if given the political mandate. He explained that this would involve closing the country's borders to imports and focusing on domestic production.

He argued that the COVID-19 lockdown revealed Ghana's inability to sustain itself for more than two weeks due to insufficient food and resources, highlighting the need for greater self-sufficiency.

The APC leader insisted that funds currently used for importing certain food items could be better invested in infrastructure and industrialization. He believes that a proactive approach to economic management, inspired by lessons from the pandemic, could significantly improve Ghana's economic resilience and independence.

Ayariga's call for change includes not only economic policies but also a fundamental shift in the national attitude towards self-reliance and economic management. He urges Ghanaians to consider the APC's vision for a more self-sufficient and industrialized nation.

Daniel Owusu
