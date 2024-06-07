ITA Airways inaugurates first direct flight from Rome to Accra

ITA Airways has successfully launched its first commercial flight from Rome Fiumicino to Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, marking a significant expansion into sub-Saharan Africa.

The inaugural flight, operated by an Airbus A321neo, was greeted with a ceremonial water arch salute upon its arrival. The return flight from Accra to Rome departed at 11:45 p.m. local time, with scheduled arrivals in Accra at 7:37 p.m. local time.

To celebrate this new intercontinental route, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Terminal 3 of Kotoka International Airport. The event was attended by key dignitaries, including Mrs. Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL); Daniela d'Orlandi, Ambassador of Italy to Ghana and Togo; Merene Benyah, Ambassador of Ghana to Italy; Reverend Stephen Wilfred Arthur, Director of Business Development and Economic Regulations at the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA); Pierfrancesco Carino, Vice President of International Sales at ITA Airways; and Benedetto Mencaroni, Regional Manager for Asia, Middle East, and Africa at ITA Airways.

"We are proud to inaugurate the new direct flight between Accra and Rome," said Emiliana Limosani, Chief Commercial Officer of ITA Airways and CEO of Volare. "This new flight represents a significant step for the Company, providing the only direct connection between Ghana and Italy and marking our first new flight to the African continent this summer. This route will enhance both leisure and business travel opportunities."

Mrs. Opare expressed excitement about the new route, which adds to the diverse portfolio of airlines operating at Kotoka International Airport. "We welcome ITA Airways' inaugural flight just in time for the peak summer travel season," she said. She assured GACL’s readiness to facilitate smooth operations and collaboration with all agencies at the airport.

Italian Ambassador Daniela d'Orlandi remarked, "The start of ITA Airways’ direct connections between Accra and Rome will strengthen the collaborative relationship between Italy and Ghana, bringing our peoples closer."

Ghanaian Ambassador to Italy Merene Benyah noted, "This direct flight service by ITA Airways is a testament to the growing business and commercial interests between Ghana and Italy, enhancing trade, investment, tourism, and cultural links between our countries."

The Accra–Rome route operates three times a week, increasing to four in July. The flight departs from Accra at 11:45 p.m. and arrives in Rome at 7:35 a.m. local time. The return leg departs Rome at 3:30 p.m. and arrives in Accra at 7:15 p.m. local time.

Flights on this route are operated with the new Airbus A321neo, featuring three separate cabins: Business Class, Premium Economy, and Economy. The A321neo offers 20% lower fuel consumption and CO2 emissions per seat, with cabin interiors designed by Walter de Silva, embodying Italian elegance and style.

With the addition of this route, ITA Airways will operate 57 destinations this summer, including 16 domestic, 26 international, and 15 intercontinental routes. The airline will also serve 12 seasonal destinations during the summer peak, providing access to popular Mediterranean tourist spots.

Tickets for the new flights can be purchased through ITA Airways' official sales channels, including their website, customer center, travel agencies, and airport ticket offices.