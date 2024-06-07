PNC to hold 1st NEC meeting after three years of confusion

LISTEN

The People’s National Convention (PNC) is expected to hold its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting after three years of confusion within the party.

The meeting scheduled for Saturday 8, June is to ultimately deliberate and adopt a roadmap towards national congress, the confirmation of the acting party officers, approval of additional committees’ membership and other matters.

The move is to reorganise ahead of the 2024 general elections come December 7.

About eleven NEC members of the party broke away to form their own party after a disagreement with an Accra High Court ruling that affirmed the suspension of their General Secretary Janet Nabla and reinstated David Apasera as the leader of the party.

Mr Sulemana Seidu, interim secretary of the PNP, had said their decision to exit the party was that the party could not function under a leader who “lacked integrity and credibility.”

The party had suffered leadership crises for three years until the final ruling of the court.