A/R: Nkawie forest district exceeds tree planting targets for 2024

LISTEN

The Nkawie District of the Forest Services Division of the Forestry Commission (FC), has exceeded its tree seedlings plantation target for the 2024 Green Ghana project.

The district, which covers seven political districts, has so far, planted 430,000 seedlings as against the 340,000 targeted for this year's green Ghana tree planting exercise.

Mr Abraham Essel, the District Forest Manager, speaking at a ceremonial gathering to start the green Ghana exercise at Nkawie, said the actual tree planting exercise started in the district some weeks ago and it was still ongoing so it could cover many areas.

He mentioned Nyinahin, Twedie, Mankranso, Adugyama, Tepa, Barekese and Nkawie, as the political districts under his jurisdiction and said over 100,000 seedlings had been planted along riverbanks, 348,000 planted in forest reserves while 81,723 had been planted off reserves.

Mr Essel said the protection of rivers and water bodies as well as school compounds and other public places, was the major objective for this year's exercise in the district.

Mr Eric Anarfi, Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipal Coordinating Director, said environmental protection was the responsibility of all.

He called on the people to actively join in the tree planting exercise to ensure the protection of the environment for the present and future generations.

GNA