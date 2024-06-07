ModernGhana logo
Oti Region: Let's plant trees to replenish lost vegetative cover – Kadjebi DCE

  Fri, 07 Jun 2024
Mr. Wilson Kwami Agbanyo, the Kadjebi District Chief Executive (DCE) in the Oti Region, has appealed to Ghanaians to plant more trees to replenish the lost vegetative cover.

He said human activities such as logging, bush burning, charcoal burning, among others have depleted the vegetative cover and needed to be replaced by planting of more trees.

Mr. Agbanyo, whose speech was read by the District Co-ordinating Director, Mr. Cletus Chevure during Green Ghana Day commemoration at Kadjebi Agenda 111 site, said tree planting would “mitigate the effects of climate change.”

The DCE advised chain-saw operators to desist from cutting down trees indiscriminately, saying, even if they had permission from the Forestry Commission, they should plant a tree to replace the one cut down, because “when the last tree dies, the last man dies.”

Mr. Eric Marc Fuachie, Forest Range Manager in-charge of Asato, said the main purpose of the National Tree Planting exercise “is to combat the impacts of climate change by absorbing or sequestering excess atmospheric carbon,” so everyone should make it necessary to plant a tree.

