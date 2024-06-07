Hohoe: Planting trees symbolises dedication to preserving cultural heritage – Togbega Gabusu

Togbega Gabusu VII, Paramount Chief of Gbi Traditional Area in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region, has underscored the need for the citizenry to plant trees to ensure a sustainable future.

“As we plant trees, we symbolise our dedication to preserving our cultural heritage and promoting eco-friendly practices,” he said.

Togbega Gabusu was speaking at the 2024 edition of the Green Ghana Day at Hohoe and noted that planting trees also symbolised dedication to protecting natural resources and building a brighter future for generations to come.

He said this year’s edition called for action against climate change, deforestation and environmental degradation, adding that “we recognise the importance of trees in providing oxygen, shelter and sustenance for our communities.”

Togbega Gabusu called on the citizens to work together to nurture the trees planted just as they would care for their children and also strive to create a legacy that would outlive them.

He expressed gratitude to partners, volunteers and other stakeholders involved in the planting of trees.

The event was on the theme: “Growing for a Greener Tomorrow”.

Mr John Amegashitsi, Assistant Director on behalf of Mr Francis Fiakpui, Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said 30,000 trees would be planted in the Municipality, which included 100 cashew and mahogany trees planted to mark the event.

He said it was the hope that the planted trees would be well nurtured, watered and protected to grow to green Hohoe and Ghana as a whole.

Mr Fiakpui said tree seedlings such as Mahogany, Afram, Teak and Cashew were available with the Municipal National Disaster Management Organisation and Department of Agriculture for all individuals, groups and institutions who were interested in planting.

Mr Samuel Bruce Kpeglo of St Teresa’s College of Education (TERESCO), on behalf of Professor Scholastica Azuah, Principal of the College, said the College underscored the profound impact that a single tree could have which included providing clean air, protecting watersheds, supporting wildlife and enhancing the beauty of the environment.

She said each tree planted stood as a testament to the collective efforts to create a healthier and more sustainable environment.

Prof Azuah on behalf of the College pledged to work hand in hand to ensure that the trees planted would grow and thrive, leaving a legacy for future generations.

The Green Ghana Day was introduced in 2021, by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo, as part of an aggressive national afforestation and reforestation programme to restore the lost forest cover of Ghana and to contribute to the global effort to mitigate climate change.

GNA