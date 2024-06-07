EC’s unpopular back-and-forth decisions create doubts, impugn its credibility – Safeguarding Our Democracy Initiative

The Safeguarding Our Democracy Initiative has raised concern about the neutrality of the Electoral Commission (EC) ahead of the 2024 General Election.

At a press conference on Thursday, June 6, Convener of the Initiative and Executive Director of Community Focus Foundation Ghana (CFF-Ghana), Richard Kasu emphasised that the unpopular back-and-forth decisions of the EC are creating doubts in the minds of Ghanaians.

He said recent actions of the EC have also affected its credibility ahead of the 2024 General Election.

“Ladies and Gentlemen of the media, it is Sad to note that the Electoral Commission's unpopular back-and-forth decisions do not only create anxieties, great doubts but badly impugn its credibility among well-meaning Ghanaians.

“For instance, the EC’s decisions including conducting the voter registration exercise at district offices of the EC, resisting political parties not to utilize their precautionary measure of recording serial numbers of BVR kits, misconduct of some EC officials during the Kumawu by-election, the alleged usage of NPP executives as presiding officers during the recent Ejisu by-election and Hon. Prof. Kingsley Nyarko's bribery allegations among other suspected shenanigans of the EC cast a shadow of doubt on the neutrality of the commission as an electoral arbiter,” Richard Kasu said at the press conference.

Ahead of the December 7 polls, the Safeguarding Our Democracy Initiative is calling on the government, electoral stakeholders and development partners especially the European Union (EU) to take special interest in the early warning signs preceding the Ghanaian election to help address same for free and fair elections.

The initiative further calls on the Electoral Commission to reflect on its recent actions to ensure that the principles of transparency, accountability and consistency are upheld so far as the 2024 elections are concerned.

Below is a copy of the speech read by Richard Kasu:

PRESS CONFERENCE BY THE #SAFEGUARDING OUR DEMOCRACY INITIATIVE# ON ELECTORAL COMMISSION’S DELIBERATE ACTIONS AIMED AT SUBVERTING THE WILL OF THE GHANAIAN PEOPLE DURING THE 2024 ELECTIONS, ADDRESSED BY THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF COMMUNITY FOCUS FOUNDATION GHANA (CFF-GHANA) ON THURSDAY, 6TH JUNE, 2024 AT 37 OFFICERS MESS CONFERENCE ROOM.

1. Ladies and gentlemen of the press, thank you for honoring our invitation.

2. We have invited you to this important press conference to inform the people of Ghana through you about some troubling developments ahead of the crucial 2024 general elections.

3. Our initiative promotes electoral integrity among others and as such, have being active in advocating for electoral stakeholders especially the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana to contribute meaningfully to ensuring our electoral processes are inclusive and transparent more importantly in 2024 as we head to the polls in December.

5. Friends of the press, not too long ago, the EC have reported the disappearance of some Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits with some political stakeholders becoming suspicious and accusing THE Commission of staging those thefts under the instructions of people in high places to execute a special assignment in line with the 2024 alleged rigging agenda. The questions for the urgent attention of the EC are;

Is the EC hiding something from the public for which reason(s) they are resisting political parties not to record serial numbers on the BVR kits?

Did the commission allegedly staged the stealing of the BVR kits to enable it execute a "special covert registration” under the cover of darkness?

6. The round rejection of the recent weird decision by the Electoral Commission not to allow agents of political parties to observe the ongoing voter transfer exercise is unnecessary and only reaffirms the wrong public perception of the EC's entrenched determination to aid the ruling NPP government to #break the 8#. The question is Why should EC reversed a collective decision taken at an IPAC meeting to have political party agents present at the district offices for the transfer exercise if not for sinister motives?

7. Another very damning revelation has do with the Commissioner, Madam Jean Mensa. We were reliably informed that the Chairperson somewhere in 2022 threatened to resign her position during a meeting at Peduase Lodge with the alleged concern that she cannot “rig” the election the second time for the ruling government without the support of their "own" for which reason known NPP activists including Dr. Peter Appiahene have been appointed deliberately to assist her win the elections?

8. In fact, the Commission is becoming so muddied. The allegations are not helping but courting public disaffection and anger for the person of the chairperson and the entire commission. It will be in the best interest of the commission to clear doubts in the minds of the Ghanaian masses some of whom believes the said allegations.

9. Notwithstanding the fact that there are serious concerns about how the EC is carrying itself, we cannot throw our hands in despair. We shall continue holding the feet of all electoral stakeholders including political parties and the EC among others to the fire of accountability with the strong believe that our advocacies against electoral manipulation will ensure credible outcome of the 2024 elections.

We shall return!

Thank you for coming.

