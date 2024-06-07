Neanderthals of the modern era

LISTEN

Up and down the countries in Europe, the USA, the UK, Ghana, and India posters of political parties decorate streets like Christmas trees. The battle is on for the best posters, ball pens, sponges for the elderly, balloons and candies for kids, rise and sugar for the poor, and SUVs for big opinion influencers. The louder the voices and more impressive the goodies distributed the more likely to harvest votes? Really?

Democracy comes with regular elections. Elections come regularly with expenses for campaigns. The need for funding continuously increases year on year. Membership fees of political parties do not increase as well nor in Germany the compensation for seats and votes generated by parties to help pay for election campaign costs. In the USA rallies ask for donations to support the election campaigns.

Private or corporation sponsors are a vital part of any democratic party. In developed democracies, such donations must be made public (Germany over € 5000 for each donation). Even though this data is publically available the ordinary voter has no time to check whether a certain government decision can be traced back to the moment of donation. Donors stay in the shadow of a democratic jurisdiction to get compensation for their money.

In Africa, such rules don't exist. Contracts or positions as Ministers are given to those who donate the most and enable politicians to enjoy the sweetness of power so close to the public purse and national assets.

Elected Kings hardly are corrupt or stand in the spotlight to have given favors to family and friends. They don't constantly need to stand for election. When the rule is only candidates able to perform as King without the support from the state, outside forces, or interest groups and the Council of Wise Man (the modern version of the old Greek system of ancient elected Kings) can arrest an elected King on the slightest suspicion of corruption or violation of the given mandate the negative effects of democracy are not seen.