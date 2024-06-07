We’ll provide creative arts practitioners with cars to protect their dignity if elected — Mahama

2024 NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama

National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Dramani Mahama has pledged to provide vehicles to creative arts practitioners under his government to protect their dignity.

Speaking during an interaction with members of the creative arts sector on Friday, June 7, Mr. Mahama said the provision of vehicles was aimed at preventing creative professionals from using public transportation like "trotros" which he said impacted their dignity.

"In the past we have tried to assist. We assisted to provide cars to some of you because some of you really were using trotro and other things to go around and so to protect your dignity, we asked the Ministry of Tourism to procure some cars and distribute to you and it was just the first phase and we were going to do it in phases," he said.

However, Mahama bemoaned that the initiative could not be continued as the NDC exited power in 2016.

He further claimed that some of the vehicles distributed were seized when the new NPP government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo took over.

"Unfortunately, we left office and that programme has not been continued and I also hear that some of the cars were seized from you and I think it’s unfortunate," Mahama said.

The NDC flagbearer believes supporting the creative arts is crucial, citing Ghana's first president Kwame Nkrumah who prioritized the sector.

“Nkrumah believed in creative arts and he put money in the creative arts and I believe that government must put money into the creative arts," Mahama asserted.