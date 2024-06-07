Minister for Local Government urges local authorities to promote urban dev’t

The Deputy Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development (MLGDRD), Mr Abdulai Abanga, has called on District Assemblies to promote local actions for resilient and sustainable urban development.

Mr Abdulai Abanga said this at the 2024 Ghana Urban Forum (GUF) closing ceremony in Accra under the theme; Nurturing Roots, Growing Futures: Combining Policies and Partnerships for Urban Resilience and Transformation.”

He said the Ministry would pursue the design of the Sustainable Cities Project to build the next phase of Ghana’s urban development and decentralise the Urban Forum to the regional level.

He indicated that the media would be engaged and trained to champion the resilient and sustainable urban development agenda.

“There are also so many communication channels that can be leveraged to promote public engagement and involvement in climate adaptation and mitigation,” he added.

The Deputy Minister said urban management requires institutional coordination and capacity development among various stakeholders such as Ministries, Departments and Agencies, Development Partners, Civil Societies and individuals at the grassroots.

“We also acknowledged the role of Traditional authorities in urban development, especially in facilitating local actions and development,” he said.

He stated the ministry was committed to sustaining the Forum to advance urban governance and dialogue.

The Ghana Urban Forum has served as a collaborative platform for various stakeholders within the urban space including Ministries, Departments and Agencies; Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies; Civil Society Organisations; Private Sector; Development Partners; professional bodies and practitioners; scientific and academic communities; Traditional Authorities; the media as well as city dwellers.