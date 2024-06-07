ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Minister for Local Government urges local authorities to promote urban dev’t

By Priscilla Osei-Wusu Nimako, ISD II Contributor
Social News Minister for Local Government urges local authorities to promote urban devt
FRI, 07 JUN 2024 LISTEN

The Deputy Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development (MLGDRD), Mr Abdulai Abanga, has called on District Assemblies to promote local actions for resilient and sustainable urban development.

Mr Abdulai Abanga said this at the 2024 Ghana Urban Forum (GUF) closing ceremony in Accra under the theme; Nurturing Roots, Growing Futures: Combining Policies and Partnerships for Urban Resilience and Transformation.”

He said the Ministry would pursue the design of the Sustainable Cities Project to build the next phase of Ghana’s urban development and decentralise the Urban Forum to the regional level.

He indicated that the media would be engaged and trained to champion the resilient and sustainable urban development agenda.

“There are also so many communication channels that can be leveraged to promote public engagement and involvement in climate adaptation and mitigation,” he added.

The Deputy Minister said urban management requires institutional coordination and capacity development among various stakeholders such as Ministries, Departments and Agencies, Development Partners, Civil Societies and individuals at the grassroots.

“We also acknowledged the role of Traditional authorities in urban development, especially in facilitating local actions and development,” he said.

He stated the ministry was committed to sustaining the Forum to advance urban governance and dialogue.

The Ghana Urban Forum has served as a collaborative platform for various stakeholders within the urban space including Ministries, Departments and Agencies; Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies; Civil Society Organisations; Private Sector; Development Partners; professional bodies and practitioners; scientific and academic communities; Traditional Authorities; the media as well as city dwellers.

Top Stories

40 minutes ago

Otumfuo plants tree to mark Green Ghana Day Otumfuo plants tree to mark Green Ghana Day  

40 minutes ago

Green Ghana Day: Akufo-Addo champions a greener future Green Ghana Day: Akufo-Addo champions a greener future

40 minutes ago

Some rifles Ya Na ban firearms at traditional events

58 minutes ago

National Democratic Congress NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama Creative arts industry has potential to create millions of jobs — Mahama

1 hour ago

Samuel Abu Jinapor Bawumia as NPP flagbearer a strategic approach — Abu Jinapor

2 hours ago

2024 NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama We’ll provide creative arts practitioners with cars to protect their dignity if ...

2 hours ago

Founder and leader of Action Chapel, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams ‘Why the Lord dealt with me’ — Archbishop Duncan-Willams reveals

2 hours ago

Nana Akomea, Managing Director of the State Transport Corporation STC Bawumia and Mahama won't be happy when old tapes of promises are played to them ...

2 hours ago

ECs unpopular back-and-forth decisions create doubts, impugn its credibility – Safeguarding Our Democracy Initiative EC’s unpopular back-and-forth decisions create doubts, impugn its credibility – ...

2 hours ago

Malik Bosintale, Deputy Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress NDC Prof Sarpong’s election survey not credible; we know his love for NPP, Bawumia —...

Just in....
body-container-line