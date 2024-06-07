ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 07 Jun 2024 Science

Ghana makes progress in global forest management - Lands Minister

By Irene Wirekoaa Osei, ISD || Contributor
Ghana makes progress in global forest management - Lands Minister
LISTEN

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr. Samuel A. Jinapor, has stated that Ghana has made strides in global forest management and climate action.

He added that at COP26 in Glasgow, Ghana played a role in the Glasgow Leaders' Declaration to halt and reverse forest loss by 2030. This led to Ghana's co-chairing of the Forest and Climate Leaders' Partnership (FCLP) alongside the United States. The partnership aims to balance forest protection with food production and advance nature-based climate solutions.

The Minister disclosed this on Friday at the Green Ghana Day celebration in Accra.

He noted that Ghana was the second country in Africa and the third globally to receive results-based payments from the World Bank's Carbon Fund for reducing emissions.

"The Green Ghana Day has become a cornerstone of these efforts, with the survival rate of planted trees increasing each year, from 67% in 2021 to 81% in 2023. This year's theme, 'Growing for a Greener Tomorrow,' reflects the commitment to not just planting trees but ensuring their growth and contribution to the fight against climate change," he said.

Mr Jinapor praised the President's support for the Green Ghana initiative and his leadership in environmental protection and forest restoration since the program's inception in 2021.

He expressed gratitude to the Ghana Armed Forces for the vital role it played in the organisation of the programme, particularly in the logistics and distribution of seedlings and the declaration made by the Army to plant over 1000 tree seedlings.

He called on Ghanaians to support the initiative, adding that seedlings are available across the country for every Ghanaian who wants to support the programme.

He reiterated the government's commitment to creating a greener and more sustainable future, urging all citizens to join hands in this critical national endeavour.

Top Stories

40 minutes ago

Otumfuo plants tree to mark Green Ghana Day Otumfuo plants tree to mark Green Ghana Day  

40 minutes ago

Green Ghana Day: Akufo-Addo champions a greener future Green Ghana Day: Akufo-Addo champions a greener future

40 minutes ago

Some rifles Ya Na ban firearms at traditional events

58 minutes ago

National Democratic Congress NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama Creative arts industry has potential to create millions of jobs — Mahama

1 hour ago

Samuel Abu Jinapor Bawumia as NPP flagbearer a strategic approach — Abu Jinapor

2 hours ago

2024 NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama We’ll provide creative arts practitioners with cars to protect their dignity if ...

2 hours ago

Founder and leader of Action Chapel, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams ‘Why the Lord dealt with me’ — Archbishop Duncan-Willams reveals

2 hours ago

Nana Akomea, Managing Director of the State Transport Corporation STC Bawumia and Mahama won't be happy when old tapes of promises are played to them ...

2 hours ago

ECs unpopular back-and-forth decisions create doubts, impugn its credibility – Safeguarding Our Democracy Initiative EC’s unpopular back-and-forth decisions create doubts, impugn its credibility – ...

2 hours ago

Malik Bosintale, Deputy Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress NDC Prof Sarpong’s election survey not credible; we know his love for NPP, Bawumia —...

Just in....
body-container-line