Ghana makes progress in global forest management - Lands Minister

LISTEN

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr. Samuel A. Jinapor, has stated that Ghana has made strides in global forest management and climate action.

He added that at COP26 in Glasgow, Ghana played a role in the Glasgow Leaders' Declaration to halt and reverse forest loss by 2030. This led to Ghana's co-chairing of the Forest and Climate Leaders' Partnership (FCLP) alongside the United States. The partnership aims to balance forest protection with food production and advance nature-based climate solutions.

The Minister disclosed this on Friday at the Green Ghana Day celebration in Accra.

He noted that Ghana was the second country in Africa and the third globally to receive results-based payments from the World Bank's Carbon Fund for reducing emissions.

"The Green Ghana Day has become a cornerstone of these efforts, with the survival rate of planted trees increasing each year, from 67% in 2021 to 81% in 2023. This year's theme, 'Growing for a Greener Tomorrow,' reflects the commitment to not just planting trees but ensuring their growth and contribution to the fight against climate change," he said.

Mr Jinapor praised the President's support for the Green Ghana initiative and his leadership in environmental protection and forest restoration since the program's inception in 2021.

He expressed gratitude to the Ghana Armed Forces for the vital role it played in the organisation of the programme, particularly in the logistics and distribution of seedlings and the declaration made by the Army to plant over 1000 tree seedlings.

He called on Ghanaians to support the initiative, adding that seedlings are available across the country for every Ghanaian who wants to support the programme.

He reiterated the government's commitment to creating a greener and more sustainable future, urging all citizens to join hands in this critical national endeavour.