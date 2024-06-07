ModernGhana logo
Prof Sarpong’s election survey not credible; we know his love for NPP, Bawumia — Malik Bosintale

NPP Malik Bosintale, Deputy Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress NDC
FRI, 07 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Malik Bosintale, Deputy Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has cast doubts on the credibility of an election survey conducted ahead of the 2024 polls due to the researcher's alleged affiliation with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Deputy Communications Director of the NDC Malik Basintale questioned the impartiality of Professor Smart Sarpong, Director of Research and Innovation at Kumasi Technical University who conducted the survey.

In an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Basintale said Sarpong's love for the NPP and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as evidenced by his past publications meant the research could not be objective.

"The credibility of the researcher is as important as the research work. And so, if I wanted to look at the research work of Sarpong, I would have outrightly attributed many stories to him. I will just say that look he is a known NPP person, we know him from Kumasi Technical University," he said.

He added: "We know his penchant love for the NPP. We know his agape love for Dr Bawumia in fact in many of his releases as far back as November, he said in his own interest, he feels that Dr Bawumia should be president of this country."

Basintale was reacting to findings of Prof Sarpong's latest election survey which showed that NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the most preferred presidential candidate over NDC flagbearer John Mahama.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

