Joseph Wemakor to attend UN-Pan Africa Conference on Human Rights and Counter-Terrorism

Renowned Ghanaian human rights activist and journalist, Joseph Kobla Wemakor, has been invited to the prestigious Pan Africa Human Rights and Social Justice Conference led by the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights and countering terrorism, Ben Saul.

The conference, scheduled for June 8 and 9, 2024, at the Argyle Grand Hotel in Nairobi, Kenya, aims to foster collaboration among key stakeholders in Africa to develop a human rights-oriented approach towards combating terrorism in the region.

Joseph Wemakor's participation underscores his commitment to advancing human rights in Africa.

As the Executive Director of Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG) and a member of the G16 Regional Security Advocacy Group (G16RSAC), Wemakor brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the table.

The conference will provide a platform for African civil society organizations, governmental bodies, and regional entities to engage in constructive dialogue on addressing terrorism-related challenges while safeguarding human rights.

Wemakor and his colleagues from G16RSAC will play a pivotal role in shaping regional strategies to align with global human rights norms.

The event holds promise in influencing the forthcoming report to the General Assembly in October 2024, highlighting the role of regional and subregional bodies in protecting human rights in the fight against terrorism in Africa.