I used to feel good about demonic manifestations in the church until God dealt with me severely — Duncan Williams

FRI, 07 JUN 2024

The head pastor of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, has shared his early days experiences of pride and spiritual growth during his ministry.

Speaking to his congregation, he recalled the times when he felt a sense of personal achievement from performing deliverance services.

According to him, in the initial days of his ministry, he was blessed with the ability to exorcise demons during his ministrations.

However, as a young preacher, he often took personal credit for these spiritual successes, failing to acknowledge the divine power at work.

"I remember when I began [ministry]. Most of the time, some of the bishops would tell you, there will be all kinds of manifestations in the church.

“Demons will be screaming and shouting. When I was a young preacher, I used to feel very good about that. I used to feel like 'Charlie, I'm powerful.

“You see how the demons are reacting and they are crying,'" Duncan-Williams recounted.

It was not until God intervened that he came to understand the true source of his spiritual power.

"I used to feel very powerful until the Lord dealt with me and I realised that the demons are not manifesting because I'm anointed. It's the name of Jesus.

“It has nothing to do with how anointed you are. And there are little things we take credit for and it's prideful, but we don't even know it. May God forgive us," he shared.

