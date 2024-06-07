Medical Laboratory Professionals declare strike June 17

Members of the Medical Laboratory Professionals' Union have announced a nationwide strike starting Monday, June 17.

The union stated that the strike will affect services provided by their members in medical laboratories, blood banks, pathology laboratories, and selected mortuary facilities across the country.

According to the union, this action is in response to prolonged delays by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission and the Ministry of Finance in concluding negotiations with the union.

Additionally, the lack of financial clearance for non-mechanized members has contributed to the decision to strike.

-Classfmonline