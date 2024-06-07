NDC's political committee summons Amenfi Central MP over anti-party conduct

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Amenfi Central in the Western region, Peter Yaw Kwakye-Ackah, has been summoned to appear before the Political Committee of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) over allegations of anti-party conduct.

According to a letter from the NDC General Secretary Hon. Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the party has resolved to suspend four key constituency executives.

This includes the Chairman, Mr. Raphael Andoh Kwaw, the Organizer, Mr. Richmond Aleke, the Women's Organizer, Madam Grace Kwaw and the Deputy Women's Organizer, Madam Janet Fynn for a period of six months pending investigations into their activities.

The letter dated June 6, stated "At a meeting of the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the Party held on the 5th of June, 2024, it was resolved that you the following Executives of the Amenfi Central Constituency be suspended forthwith pending further investigations into your anti-party behavior."

It further indicated that an interim Presidential Campaign Task Force chaired by Mrs. Joana Gyan had been set up for the Amenfi Central constituency "until further notice."

The constituency has been in controversy following the last parliamentary primaries which saw Mrs. Joana Gyan defeat Kwakye-Ackah.

On May 31, the parliamentary candidate was barred from holding herself out as the candidate or performing candidate duties by an injunction from the Sekondi High Court.

The injunction was granted at the request of five NDC members in the constituency led by Gyedu Frimpong, who had filed a suit challenging Ms Cudjoe's victory in the party's 2023 primaries.

They alleged she used "fake and unqualified documents" to contest the opposition party’s primary that saw her defeat incumbent Peter Yaw Kwakye-Ackah.