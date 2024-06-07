Top Journalist cautions NPP and Bawumia over fake opinion polls

LISTEN

A renowned journalist has issued a stern warning to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia against relying on fake opinion polls to boost their political fortunes.

Speaking in an interview, Kwabena Danso-Dapaah cited the recent polls conducted by Professor Smart Sarpong as a typical example of the dubious surveys being circulated.

"These polls are nothing but a sham, designed to deceive the public and prop up the image of certain political figures," the journalist asserted.

Danso-Dapaah cautioned that relying on such polls could lead to a false sense of security and ultimately harm the NPP's chances in future elections.

"The NPP and Dr. Bawumia must be wary of these fake polls and focus on genuine engagement with the electorate rather than relying on manipulated statistics," the Kumasi-based journalist advised.

The warning comes as the political landscape heats up ahead of the 2024 elections. The journalist's comments have sparked a lively debate.